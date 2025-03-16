Jack Draper Stuns Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells Upset
Jack Draper shocked tennis fans by defeating favorite Carlos Alcaraz to reach the Indian Wells final. Using his powerful forehand, Draper secured his first Masters 1000-level final appearance against Holger Rune. Alcaraz's previous strong form deserted him, while Draper's resilience paid off, ending Alcaraz's winning streak.
In a surprising turn of events, Briton Jack Draper upset the heavily favored Carlos Alcaraz with a 6-1 0-6 6-4 victory, securing his place in the Indian Wells final on Saturday. Draper denied Alcaraz's pursuit of a rare "three-peat" in the California desert.
Relying on his potent forehand, Draper reached his inaugural Masters 1000-level final, where he will face Denmark's Holger Rune. Alcaraz, who had not dropped a set en route to the semi-final, struggled to find his rhythm, ultimately gifting Draper a crucial break with a double fault.
Draper's fierce competitiveness and impressive shot-making skills were on full display, helping him overcome a challenging second set. The victory propels Draper into the top 10 for the first time in his career, setting up an exciting final against an in-form Rune.
(With inputs from agencies.)
