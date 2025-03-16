Jack Draper Stuns Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells Upset

In a surprising turn of events, Briton Jack Draper upset the heavily favored Carlos Alcaraz with a 6-1 0-6 6-4 victory, securing his place in the Indian Wells final on Saturday. Draper denied Alcaraz's pursuit of a rare "three-peat" in the California desert.

Relying on his potent forehand, Draper reached his inaugural Masters 1000-level final, where he will face Denmark's Holger Rune. Alcaraz, who had not dropped a set en route to the semi-final, struggled to find his rhythm, ultimately gifting Draper a crucial break with a double fault.

Draper's fierce competitiveness and impressive shot-making skills were on full display, helping him overcome a challenging second set. The victory propels Draper into the top 10 for the first time in his career, setting up an exciting final against an in-form Rune.

(With inputs from agencies.)