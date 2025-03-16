Triumphs Through Time: Six Nations Championships Winners Chronicle

The Six Nations Championship has been a historic canvas of rugby excellence since its inception in 1910. France's latest triumph in the 2025 season, marked by a 35-16 victory over Scotland, underscores their enduring prowess.

The competition has seen dominance by teams like England, Ireland, and Wales, with fierce rivalries shaping its narrative. Notable victories by individual nations have punctuated the championship's timeline, with England and Wales frequently emerging as top contenders.

This chronological record not only charts sports victories but also encapsulates a vivid history of European rugby, highlighting the evolving nature of regional strength and sportsmanship on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)