Left Menu

Snow Shortage: Auli's Annual Ski Championship Faces Delays

The annual ski and snowboarding championship in Auli has been postponed again due to insufficient snowfall. Originally scheduled for March 16-19, the event organized by the Winter Games Federation and supported by the Uttarakhand government, was previously delayed at the end of January for similar reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:49 IST
Snow Shortage: Auli's Annual Ski Championship Faces Delays
Representative Image Image Credit: pxhere

The annual ski and snowboarding championship in Auli has once again been postponed due to a lack of sufficient snow on the slopes. Originally scheduled for March 16-19, the event had also faced delays in January, officials disclosed.

Organized by the Winter Games Federation with the support of the Uttarakhand government, the competition was slated to start on Sunday. However, the federation, adhering to the technical prerequisites of a national-level event, decided to delay it due to inadequate snowfall, according to Ajay Bhatt, general secretary of the state Winter Games Federation.

Snowfall was observed on Saturday, but the accumulation, especially on the lower slopes, was insufficient. About half a foot of snow fell, which didn't meet the necessary conditions, prompting the technical committee to postpone the event. Despite the delay, local competitions and the Auli Festival remain under consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025