Snow Shortage: Auli's Annual Ski Championship Faces Delays

The annual ski and snowboarding championship in Auli has once again been postponed due to a lack of sufficient snow on the slopes. Originally scheduled for March 16-19, the event had also faced delays in January, officials disclosed.

Organized by the Winter Games Federation with the support of the Uttarakhand government, the competition was slated to start on Sunday. However, the federation, adhering to the technical prerequisites of a national-level event, decided to delay it due to inadequate snowfall, according to Ajay Bhatt, general secretary of the state Winter Games Federation.

Snowfall was observed on Saturday, but the accumulation, especially on the lower slopes, was insufficient. About half a foot of snow fell, which didn't meet the necessary conditions, prompting the technical committee to postpone the event. Despite the delay, local competitions and the Auli Festival remain under consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)