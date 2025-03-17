Left Menu

Mini Brazil: Vicharpur's Football Revolution Sparks National Interest

In Madhya Pradesh, the village of Vicharpur, dubbed 'Mini Brazil,' caught the spotlight again after PM Modi praised its football passion in a podcast with Lex Fridman. Coach Raees Ahmed's efforts have transformed the village, once troubled by drugs, into a football hub producing national-level players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahdol | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The small village of Vicharpur in Madhya Pradesh, nicknamed 'Mini Brazil,' has captured national attention once more. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted its football fervor in his recent conversation with American podcaster Lex Fridman.

Under the guidance of coach and national player Raees Ahmed, the village has greatly embraced football, triumphing over its past struggles with drugs and alcohol. This transformation inspired a football revolution in the Shahdol district.

With crucial support from local authorities, Vicharpur has produced 80 national-level players, making significant strides through various competitions. The undying passion for the 'beautiful game' has sparked hope for a broader national impact in football.

