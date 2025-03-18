Khelo India Para Games 2025: A Platform Uplifting India's Para Athletes

The Khelo India Para Games 2025, set to commence on March 20, is poised to provide a competitive arena for para-athletes across the nation. Harvinder Singh, a gold-medal-winning archer at the 2024 Paralympics, highlights the significance of this platform in elevating Indian para sports to international standards.

Singh lauded the rigorous selection process which allows the top 16 national para-athletes to compete, driving performance levels higher. His own journey from KIPG gold medallist in December 2023 to double Olympic medallist stands testament to the tournament's impact on athletes' careers. The event signifies India's capability of hosting international-standard tournaments, with Singh eager for competition.

The para sports landscape in India has witnessed a surge, fostered by government schemes and private sector support. The 2025 edition will see over 1200 athletes competing in six disciplines at three iconic venues in New Delhi. The event reflects India's broader inclusive push in sports, heralding a promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)