Ealing Trailfinders Denied Premiership Shot Amid Home Ground Dispute
Ealing Trailfinders, top of the English Championship, cannot compete for Premiership due to inadequate home development guarantees. Despite leading the Championship, Ealing failed to meet criteria for advancement, leaving them outside the Premiership. The RFU's decision maintains the current Premiership structure and challenges Championship teams' promotion aspirations.
Ealing Trailfinders, the current frontrunners in the English Championship, have been barred from entering the Premiership playoffs due to insufficient assurances regarding upgrades to their west London facility.
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) stated on Tuesday that both Ealing and Coventry have not met the necessary "minimum standards criteria." Meanwhile, Doncaster, despite having been independently audited, remains ineligible for promotion this season.
This decision maintains the Premiership's status quo, thwarting the Championship's promotion hopes and stirring frustration ahead of the RFU's upcoming Special General Meeting, where CEO Bill Sweeney faces a critical vote of no confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
