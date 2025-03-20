Wrestling Federation of India Shakes Up National Camps Amid Controversies

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is making a significant shift by relocating the National camps for men and women to Pune and Gandhinagar, respectively. This move aims to mitigate indiscipline and expand the sport's reach across the country.

The National camps have been paused since January 2023 when top wrestlers protested against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging sexual harassment. Traditionally, Sonepat and Lucknow hosted these camps, but recent controversies prompted relocation to curb complacency.

Further concerns emerged after dope-tainted wrestlers competed at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary, Karnataka. Officials claimed ignorance, pointing fingers at NADA for failing to disclose doping violations. Meanwhile, the upcoming Junior Nationals in Rajasthan highlight efforts to promote regional sporting events.

