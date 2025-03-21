Left Menu

IPL 2025's Rule Revamp: Saliva Ban Lifted, New Ball Changes Introduced

Ahead of IPL 2025, the BCCI has announced significant rule changes, including lifting the saliva ban and allowing ball changes in the second innings to counter dew. These amendments aim to balance the contest between bat and ball. Opinions are divided among coaches and players regarding their effectiveness.

In a significant shake-up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has removed the ban on using saliva on cricket balls and introduced provisions for changing the ball after the 11th over of the second innings if dew becomes a factor.

The saliva ban, initially introduced in 2020 as a precaution against COVID-19 and later made permanent, drew criticism from fast bowlers who argued that it reduced their ability to achieve reverse swing. IPL head coach Andy Flower and KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy expressed differing views, with Chakravarthy noting that the new ball change rule could benefit spinners during key overs.

Despite the droves of fast bowlers calling for its removal, Flower and Chakravarthy remain cautious about the impact of lifting the saliva ban, stating its minimal importance in the current format. These new regulations were unveiled ahead of the highly anticipated opening match featuring Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

