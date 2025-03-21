IPL 2025's Rule Revamp: Saliva Ban Lifted, New Ball Changes Introduced
Ahead of IPL 2025, the BCCI has announced significant rule changes, including lifting the saliva ban and allowing ball changes in the second innings to counter dew. These amendments aim to balance the contest between bat and ball. Opinions are divided among coaches and players regarding their effectiveness.
- Country:
- India
In a significant shake-up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has removed the ban on using saliva on cricket balls and introduced provisions for changing the ball after the 11th over of the second innings if dew becomes a factor.
The saliva ban, initially introduced in 2020 as a precaution against COVID-19 and later made permanent, drew criticism from fast bowlers who argued that it reduced their ability to achieve reverse swing. IPL head coach Andy Flower and KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy expressed differing views, with Chakravarthy noting that the new ball change rule could benefit spinners during key overs.
Despite the droves of fast bowlers calling for its removal, Flower and Chakravarthy remain cautious about the impact of lifting the saliva ban, stating its minimal importance in the current format. These new regulations were unveiled ahead of the highly anticipated opening match featuring Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-It is what it is, New Zealand focused only on winning Champions Trophy
Cricket-Bruce hits 345 for third-highest score in NZ first-class game
Cricket-Injured Carse ruled out of IPL, Hyderabad sign Mulder
Cricket in the UAE: How Emirates' dream stalled even as Afghanistan soar
Indian cricketer Rahul Tripathi credits MS Dhoni for his success in IPL