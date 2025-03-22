Epic Showdown: Remarkable Archers Set Sights on Khelo India Para Games Gold

In a highly anticipated face-off set for Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, Sheetal Devi from Jammu and Kashmir will compete against Payal Nag from Odisha for gold in the compound women's open category at the Khelo India Para Games 2025.

Sheetal Devi, a trailblazer as the first female para-archery champion without upper limbs, and Payal Nag, India's pioneering athlete competing without all four limbs, are creating history with scores of 140 and 139 in their respective semi-final rounds.

The sportsmanship between them is as noteworthy as their athletic prowess. Despite intense competition, they share camaraderie and mutual admiration. Sheetal took inspiration from 17-year-old Payal, marveling at her rapid progress and special prosthetics aiding her shooting. Both athletes' resilience shines as they aim for glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)