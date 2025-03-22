Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Remarkable Archers Set Sights on Khelo India Para Games Gold

Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag, two groundbreaking para-archers, face off in the finals of the women's open compound category at the Khelo India Para Games 2025. Their extraordinary journeys inspire as they prepare for a historic gold medal match in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:08 IST
Epic Showdown: Remarkable Archers Set Sights on Khelo India Para Games Gold
Para-archer Sheetal Devi (Photo: SAI Media) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a highly anticipated face-off set for Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, Sheetal Devi from Jammu and Kashmir will compete against Payal Nag from Odisha for gold in the compound women's open category at the Khelo India Para Games 2025.

Sheetal Devi, a trailblazer as the first female para-archery champion without upper limbs, and Payal Nag, India's pioneering athlete competing without all four limbs, are creating history with scores of 140 and 139 in their respective semi-final rounds.

The sportsmanship between them is as noteworthy as their athletic prowess. Despite intense competition, they share camaraderie and mutual admiration. Sheetal took inspiration from 17-year-old Payal, marveling at her rapid progress and special prosthetics aiding her shooting. Both athletes' resilience shines as they aim for glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025