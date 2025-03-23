Left Menu

Ronaldo Rallies Portugal for Nations League Comeback

Cristiano Ronaldo addresses the pressure Portugal faces to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Denmark in the Nations League quarter-final. Despite criticism, Ronaldo remains confident in his team’s ability to succeed with the support of fans. He also stands by coach Roberto Martinez amidst criticism from pundits and fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 00:48 IST
Ronaldo Rallies Portugal for Nations League Comeback
Ronaldo

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo has acknowledged the mounting pressure on Portugal as they aim to reverse a 1-0 deficit against Denmark in Sunday's Nations League quarter-final second leg. The Al-Nassr striker was candid about the shortcomings in the first leg held in Copenhagen, attributing the loss to a goal by Rasmus Hojlund.

Ronaldo expressed confidence that support from the home crowd could be pivotal in turning the tie around, telling reporters on Saturday, "The air is tense. We need to win, but that's the beauty of football." He urged the fans to unite behind the team, emphasizing the importance of their backing.

Additionally, Ronaldo defended coach Roberto Martinez, who has faced criticism following the team's performance. He insisted, "It's unfair to criticize the coach; we're all in the same boat." Ronaldo assured fans that the team is determined to deliver a favorable result in the upcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025