Ronaldo Rallies Portugal for Nations League Comeback

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo has acknowledged the mounting pressure on Portugal as they aim to reverse a 1-0 deficit against Denmark in Sunday's Nations League quarter-final second leg. The Al-Nassr striker was candid about the shortcomings in the first leg held in Copenhagen, attributing the loss to a goal by Rasmus Hojlund.

Ronaldo expressed confidence that support from the home crowd could be pivotal in turning the tie around, telling reporters on Saturday, "The air is tense. We need to win, but that's the beauty of football." He urged the fans to unite behind the team, emphasizing the importance of their backing.

Additionally, Ronaldo defended coach Roberto Martinez, who has faced criticism following the team's performance. He insisted, "It's unfair to criticize the coach; we're all in the same boat." Ronaldo assured fans that the team is determined to deliver a favorable result in the upcoming match.

