Chennai Super Kings Triumph In IPL 2025 Opener Against Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings began their IPL 2025 campaign with a victory over Mumbai Indians, winning by four wickets. Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten 65 and Ruturaj Gaikwad's 53 led CSK to successfully chase down MI's score of 155 for nine, achieving their target in 19.1 overs.
Chennai Super Kings launched their IPL 2025 season with a solid start, securing a four-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians. The match, held on Sunday, saw Chennai skillfully chasing a target of 156 to seal the win in 19.1 overs.
Mumbai Indians initially tallied a score of 155 for nine, as their top order struggled. Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav, contributing 29 runs, and Tilak Varma with 31, were the key players in reviving MI's innings, complemented by Deepak Chahar's performance, who remained unbeaten at 28.
Despite these efforts, Chennai's Rachin Ravindra shone with an unbeaten 65, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad added an impressive 53, ensuring their opening victory in the new season. MI's bowling efforts were led by Vignesh Puthur, who claimed three wickets for 32 runs, yet CSK secured the win comfortably.
