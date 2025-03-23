Chennai Super Kings Triumph In IPL 2025 Opener Against Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings launched their IPL 2025 season with a solid start, securing a four-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians. The match, held on Sunday, saw Chennai skillfully chasing a target of 156 to seal the win in 19.1 overs.

Mumbai Indians initially tallied a score of 155 for nine, as their top order struggled. Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav, contributing 29 runs, and Tilak Varma with 31, were the key players in reviving MI's innings, complemented by Deepak Chahar's performance, who remained unbeaten at 28.

Despite these efforts, Chennai's Rachin Ravindra shone with an unbeaten 65, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad added an impressive 53, ensuring their opening victory in the new season. MI's bowling efforts were led by Vignesh Puthur, who claimed three wickets for 32 runs, yet CSK secured the win comfortably.

(With inputs from agencies.)