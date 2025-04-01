Arshdeep Singh Reveals Favorite IPL Moment and Bond with Shreyas Iyer

Arshdeep Singh, a key figure in India's T20 lineup, recently opened up about his strong rapport with Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and reminisced about his favorite Indian Premier League (IPL) moment on Jio Hotstar.

As the spearhead of Punjab's pace attack, Arshdeep plays a crucial role in restraining opposition scores amid rising challenges for bowlers. Despite pitches favoring batters, he relishes pressure situations, thriving when entrusted with crucial overs.

Arshdeep cherishes the opportunity to shine under Iyer's leadership, echoing admiration for the captain's supportive and liberating approach. His standout IPL memory is his debut in 2019 against Rajasthan Royals, with a special nod to a thrilling win against Mumbai Indians.

