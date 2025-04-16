Cricket's Olympic Return: Fairgrounds to Host Historic T20s in LA 2028

Cricket is set to make a historic return to the Olympics in 2028 at a temporary stadium in Pomona, Southern California. The tournament, featuring six teams each in the men's and women's 20-overs format, will be one of five new sports at the Los Angeles Games.

While the re-inclusion excites the cricketing world, the host nation, the United States, hasn't secured its spot in the competition yet. ICC Chairman Jay Shah praised the decision, emphasizing the sport's potential to captivate new audiences in the fast-paced T20 format.

With the qualification criteria yet to be defined, the U.S. team's participation remains uncertain. Despite co-hosting the T20 World Cup in 2024, ranking challenges and ICC membership status complicate their Olympic contention, putting focus on the Council's next decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)