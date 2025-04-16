Left Menu

Cricket's Olympic Return: Fairgrounds to Host Historic T20s in LA 2028

Cricket, one of the five new sports at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, will take place at a temporary stadium in Pomona, Southern California. Despite being hosts, the USA is not assured a place, with the International Cricket Council still finalizing the qualification process for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:07 IST
Cricket's Olympic Return: Fairgrounds to Host Historic T20s in LA 2028
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cricket is set to make a historic return to the Olympics in 2028 at a temporary stadium in Pomona, Southern California. The tournament, featuring six teams each in the men's and women's 20-overs format, will be one of five new sports at the Los Angeles Games.

While the re-inclusion excites the cricketing world, the host nation, the United States, hasn't secured its spot in the competition yet. ICC Chairman Jay Shah praised the decision, emphasizing the sport's potential to captivate new audiences in the fast-paced T20 format.

With the qualification criteria yet to be defined, the U.S. team's participation remains uncertain. Despite co-hosting the T20 World Cup in 2024, ranking challenges and ICC membership status complicate their Olympic contention, putting focus on the Council's next decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025