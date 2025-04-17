Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Saliva Mishap and Cricket's Reverse Swing Revival
Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru admits he forgot to use saliva for ball shining despite the rule change. The BCCI lifted the saliva ban pre-IPL 2023, reviving reverse swing, an art lost during the pandemic. Players like Mitchell Starc quickly adapted, impacting recent matches.
In a surprising admission, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru revealed he forgot to use saliva to shine the ball, despite the BCCI lifting the pandemic-era ban. This change aims to revive the once-lost art of reverse swing, as demonstrated by peers like Mitchell Starc.
The BCCI's recent decision to allow saliva as a ball-polishing agent has stirred excitement among players eager to regain the edge lost during COVID-19 restrictions. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ahead of the IPL match against Punjab Kings, sheepishly confessed his lapse and vowed to experiment with this traditional technique.
Mitchell Starc's recent performance, exhibiting exceptional reverse swing, has become a talking point. Successfully utilizing reverse swing during a crucial Super Over against Rajasthan Royals, Starc's prowess underscores the strategic potential of this bowling style, as noted by opponents and teammates alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shah Rukh Khan Unites Cricket and Cinema at IPL 2025 Opener
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Surprising Shift: Mumbai Star Moves to Goa Cricket
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Surprising Switch: From Mumbai to Goa Cricket
BCCI Unveils Exciting 2025 Home Season for Indian Men's Cricket
Jacob Duffy Tops ICC T20I Bowler Rankings Amidst New Zealand's Cricketing Glory