Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Saliva Mishap and Cricket's Reverse Swing Revival

In a surprising admission, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru revealed he forgot to use saliva to shine the ball, despite the BCCI lifting the pandemic-era ban. This change aims to revive the once-lost art of reverse swing, as demonstrated by peers like Mitchell Starc.

The BCCI's recent decision to allow saliva as a ball-polishing agent has stirred excitement among players eager to regain the edge lost during COVID-19 restrictions. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ahead of the IPL match against Punjab Kings, sheepishly confessed his lapse and vowed to experiment with this traditional technique.

Mitchell Starc's recent performance, exhibiting exceptional reverse swing, has become a talking point. Successfully utilizing reverse swing during a crucial Super Over against Rajasthan Royals, Starc's prowess underscores the strategic potential of this bowling style, as noted by opponents and teammates alike.

