Left Menu

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Saliva Mishap and Cricket's Reverse Swing Revival

Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru admits he forgot to use saliva for ball shining despite the rule change. The BCCI lifted the saliva ban pre-IPL 2023, reviving reverse swing, an art lost during the pandemic. Players like Mitchell Starc quickly adapted, impacting recent matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:01 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Saliva Mishap and Cricket's Reverse Swing Revival
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In a surprising admission, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru revealed he forgot to use saliva to shine the ball, despite the BCCI lifting the pandemic-era ban. This change aims to revive the once-lost art of reverse swing, as demonstrated by peers like Mitchell Starc.

The BCCI's recent decision to allow saliva as a ball-polishing agent has stirred excitement among players eager to regain the edge lost during COVID-19 restrictions. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ahead of the IPL match against Punjab Kings, sheepishly confessed his lapse and vowed to experiment with this traditional technique.

Mitchell Starc's recent performance, exhibiting exceptional reverse swing, has become a talking point. Successfully utilizing reverse swing during a crucial Super Over against Rajasthan Royals, Starc's prowess underscores the strategic potential of this bowling style, as noted by opponents and teammates alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025