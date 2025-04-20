Left Menu

Kohli and Padikkal Shine as RCB Triumphs Over Punjab Kings

Devdutt Padikkal, under Virat Kohli's guidance, led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a seven-wicket victory over Punjab Kings, maintaining their all-away-win record in IPL. Padikkal scored a half-century, with Kohli complementing him. RCB spinners previously restricted Punjab Kings to 157, securing a spot in the top four.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:05 IST
Under the commanding presence of Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal shone brightly as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru measured sweet revenge on Punjab Kings with a seven-wicket triumph in their IPL clash on Sunday. The win, inspired by masterful cricket from Padikkal (61 off 35) and an unbeaten 73 from Kohli, saw RCB claim a decisive stance in the tournament.

RCB, rebounding from their rain-shortened defeat on Friday, efficiently chased down Punjab's target of 158 in just 18.5 overs. The duo's partnership of 103 in 11.3 overs provided a solid, classical cricket foundation with elegant strokes and strategic boundary hits that left Punjab's defense in tatters.

Earlier, RCB's bowling lineup, led by spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, succinctly restricted Punjab Kings to a total of 157. The strategic use of pace changes and field placements paid dividends as Punjab's momentum was quashed despite a promising start, leaving them reeling at a mere 76 for four by the mid-overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

