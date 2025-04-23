Left Menu

Spin Trouble: RCB's Quest to Secure Home Victory Against Rajasthan Royals

RCB faces a crucial match against Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, aiming to end a losing streak and address spin bowling issues. Successful away, RCB's home challenges persist, particularly in spin performance. Krunal Pandya and fellow spinners need improvement for vital points.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) seek to end their three-match losing streak at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, they face significant concerns in their spin bowling. While the team has been dominant with five consecutive away wins, their home performance has been less impressive, with three losses marked by insufficient batting support for their bowlers.

A primary concern is the spinners' lackluster performance at home, accounting for only one wicket in 15 overs and maintaining a high economic rate of 9.6. In contrast, the spinners excel away, with 15 wickets at a 35.1 average and an 8.5 economy rate. Notably, all-rounder Krunal Pandya has struggled at home, achieving better figures in away matches.

This IPL season, Pandya has shown mixed results, taking 10 wickets in 18 away overs at an 8.55 economy rate, while failing to take wickets in six home overs, with an economy rate of 10.50. Fellow bowlers Suyash Sharma and Liam Livingstone have also faced challenges. As RCB prepares for the crucial clash, will the spinners rise to the occasion and secure their first home win?

(With inputs from agencies.)

