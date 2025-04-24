Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel NorthEast United to Stunning Victory
Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie shone brightly with a hat-trick as NorthEast United FC claimed a commanding 6-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting, advancing to the Kalinga Super Cup quarterfinals. Ajaraie's goals, supported by teammates' contributions, highlighted a dominant performance, continuing the team's trend of early scoring success.
In a dazzling display of football prowess, Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie netted a spectacular hat-trick to lead NorthEast United FC to an emphatic 6-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting.
The match, part of the Kalinga Super Cup, saw Ajaraie score in the 18th, 57th, and 90+2 minutes, supported by goals from Jithin MS, Nestor Albiach Roger, and Guillermo Fernandez Hierro, securing NorthEast United's place in the quarterfinals.
Maintaining their season-long trend, NorthEast United struck early with a 3rd minute goal. Ajaraie and his teammates delivered a commanding performance, exhibiting their attacking flair and defensive solidity throughout the match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
