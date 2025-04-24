Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel NorthEast United to Stunning Victory

In a dazzling display of football prowess, Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie netted a spectacular hat-trick to lead NorthEast United FC to an emphatic 6-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting.

The match, part of the Kalinga Super Cup, saw Ajaraie score in the 18th, 57th, and 90+2 minutes, supported by goals from Jithin MS, Nestor Albiach Roger, and Guillermo Fernandez Hierro, securing NorthEast United's place in the quarterfinals.

Maintaining their season-long trend, NorthEast United struck early with a 3rd minute goal. Ajaraie and his teammates delivered a commanding performance, exhibiting their attacking flair and defensive solidity throughout the match.

