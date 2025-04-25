Bihar Clinches Title in Thrilling Women's Senior National Rugby 7s

In a tightly contested finale at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium, Bihar emerged victorious against Odisha (21-12), claiming the title in the 12th Senior National Rugby 7s Championship (Women). This marks Bihar's second championship win, having previously won on their home turf in 2022.

Maharashtra claimed bronze with a hard-fought win over Delhi, 14-5, securing their third-place finish. Sunita Hansdah of Odisha led the tournament as the top scorer with 13 tries, while Bihar's Anshu Kumari and Arti Kumari were close with 12 each. These teams and players were honored with trophies and medals by dignitaries including Lt. Gen Rana Pratap Kalita and Kausar Hilaly, according to Rugby India.

IRFU President Rahul Bose hailed the competitiveness of the event, emphasizing the strides made in women's rugby. Ramendra Narayana Kalita, President of the Rugby Association of Assam, expressed pride in hosting and the significant improvement of Assam's team, who moved up five positions to finish 13th. Now, attention turns to the men's category, with teams from 26 states competing on April 27 and 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)