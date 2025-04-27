Left Menu

Suryakumar and Rickelton Power Mumbai Heatwave: IPL Batting Fireworks

Suryakumar Yadav's explosive 54, paired with Ryan Rickelton's 58, spearheaded Mumbai Indians to a robust 215/7 against Lucknow Super Giants. Yadav's innings secured his spot as the leading run-scorer, while Rickelton's aggressive powerplay performance laid a foundation to overcome early setbacks.

Updated: 27-04-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:52 IST
Suryakumar and Rickelton Power Mumbai Heatwave: IPL Batting Fireworks
  Country:
  • India

Suryakumar Yadav's dynamic performance with 54 runs and Ryan Rickelton's 58 ensured the Mumbai Indians posted a formidable 215/7 in their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Yadav's innings not only marked him as the leading run-scorer of the tournament but also saw him surpass 4,000 IPL career runs.

Despite early dismissals of Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, Yadav's aggressive 28-ball knock, highlighted by substantial sixes and fours, helped Mumbai maintain their momentum. Notably, his execution of Prince Yadav's waist-high ball into a six was a standout moment in the match.

Rickelton's vigorous batting in the powerplay further bolstered Mumbai's innings, even after losing Rohit Sharma early, due to a slower ball from Mayank Yadav. Rickelton's swift half-century in collaboration with Will Jacks provided Mumbai a solid platform, allowing them to exploit LSG's ineffective bowling strategy further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

