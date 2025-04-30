Left Menu

Nottingham Forest Ownership Shake-Up Amid Champions League Hopes

Evangelos Marinakis has stepped down from his position of significant control at Nottingham Forest. The club is now vying for a Champions League spot, challenging the rules regarding ownership influence in UEFA competitions. New filings indicate changes in control with Pittville One Limited taking a significant role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:35 IST
Nottingham Forest's owner Evangelos Marinakis has stepped back from his role as a person with significant control over the Premier League club. This move comes as the club edges closer to securing a spot in the Champions League.

Records filed with the U.K. government revealed that the Greek businessman no longer holds significant control of NF Football Investments Ltd, which owns Nottingham Forest. Marinakis, who also presides over Olympiacos, faces UEFA's rules that prevent dual club ownership influence within its competitions.

An unexpected rising contender, Forest aims to qualify for the Champions League, sitting in sixth place in the standings. The club sits level on points with Chelsea, holding a game advantage over their competitors. Meanwhile, separate filings name Pittville One Limited as a person of significant control and appoint Sokratis Kominakis as director.

