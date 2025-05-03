Left Menu

Pat Cummins' Leadership Holds Steady Amidst SRH's Tough IPL 2025 Journey

Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling in the IPL 2025, yet Jaydev Unadkat remains supportive of captain Pat Cummins' leadership. Despite SRH's current standing, Cummins' positive influence and communication are applauded. Their recent defeat by Gujarat Titans highlights ongoing challenges as SRH fights to regain last season's form.

Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Sunrisers Hyderabad are navigating a challenging season in IPL 2025, yet team seamer Jaydev Unadkat maintains trust in captain Pat Cummins' leadership. With SRH sitting ninth in the points table, Unadkat praises Cummins for his calm demeanor and strong communication efforts, both critical on and off the field.

Despite finishing as runners-up last year, SRH has struggled to replicate its previous success, securing only three victories in ten matches. Unadkat emphasizes Cummins' role as a steadying influence amid this tumultuous season, crediting him for keeping the team spirit high even when results are disappointing.

In a recent game, Gujarat Titans underlined SRH's difficulties with a commanding 38-run victory. Sudharsan's and Gill's explosive performance set up Gujarat's dominant display, leaving SRH's hopes of chasing 225 in tatters. As SRH confronts this trying phase, Unadkat remains optimistic about Cummins' exemplary leadership.

