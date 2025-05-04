Left Menu

FC Goa Clinches Super Cup, Secures AFC Champions League Spot

FC Goa triumphed in the Super Cup under Manolo Marquez, becoming the first club to win it twice. Their 3-0 victory over Jamshedpur secured a spot in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26, marking their return to Asian club competitions after four years, triumphing against Jamshedpur's renowned defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:20 IST
FC Goa Clinches Super Cup, Secures AFC Champions League Spot
Team FC Goa (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic victory, FC Goa claimed the Super Cup for the second time, concluding head coach Manolo Marquez's tenure on a triumphant note. The commanding 3-0 win against Jamshedpur not only highlighted their dominance but also ensured their qualification for the prestigious AFC Champions League Two 2025-26, breaking a four-year hiatus from Asian club competitions.

Against a team known for its defensive prowess, Goa's attacking brilliance shone through. The encounter, painted as a duel between Goa's offensive strength and Jamshedpur's solid defense, saw Goa asserting full control. An impeccable display, spearheaded by Aakash Sangwan, Dejan Drazic, Carl McHugh, and Borja, dismantled Jamshedpur's backline repeatedly.

The match opener came in the 23rd minute when Sangwan's explosive left-wing run and shot led to a Borja finish after a parry. Borja doubled the lead with a stunning, long-range strike early in the second half, and Drazic sealed the victory in the 71st minute with a composed finish. As the rain fell, FC Goa celebrated not just a win but a defining moment in their club history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025