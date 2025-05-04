FC Goa Clinches Super Cup, Secures AFC Champions League Spot

In a historic victory, FC Goa claimed the Super Cup for the second time, concluding head coach Manolo Marquez's tenure on a triumphant note. The commanding 3-0 win against Jamshedpur not only highlighted their dominance but also ensured their qualification for the prestigious AFC Champions League Two 2025-26, breaking a four-year hiatus from Asian club competitions.

Against a team known for its defensive prowess, Goa's attacking brilliance shone through. The encounter, painted as a duel between Goa's offensive strength and Jamshedpur's solid defense, saw Goa asserting full control. An impeccable display, spearheaded by Aakash Sangwan, Dejan Drazic, Carl McHugh, and Borja, dismantled Jamshedpur's backline repeatedly.

The match opener came in the 23rd minute when Sangwan's explosive left-wing run and shot led to a Borja finish after a parry. Borja doubled the lead with a stunning, long-range strike early in the second half, and Drazic sealed the victory in the 71st minute with a composed finish. As the rain fell, FC Goa celebrated not just a win but a defining moment in their club history.

