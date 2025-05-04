Andre Russell Surpasses 1000 IPL Runs Milestone at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder, Andre Russell, has etched his name in IPL history, reaching the 1000-run milestone at Eden Gardens during Sunday's match against Rajasthan Royals. Russell scored a blistering 57 off just 25 balls, smashing four boundaries and six sixes, securing his first half-century of the season.

This impressive achievement makes Russell the third KKR batter to cross the four-digit mark at Eden, following in the footsteps of former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa. Debuting in IPL back in 2012, Russell has been a formidable presence for KKR, tallying 2613 runs in 138 matches at a strike rate of 174, alongside claiming 123 wickets.

In a significant game for KKR, who must win to stay in the IPL 2025 race, the team posted a formidable total of 206/4, thanks to impactful performances from Russell and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi. With captain Ajinkya Rahane opting to bat first, KKR aims to maintain their campaign momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)