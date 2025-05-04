Youth Cricket Sensation and Khelo India Games Boost India's Soft Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday applauded Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old opener for the Rajasthan Royals, referring to him as the 'son of Bihar'. During the inauguration of the seventh Khelo India Youth Games via video conferencing, Modi highlighted Vaibhav's meteoric rise in cricket, echoing the saying 'jo jitna khelega, wo utna khilega' – whoever plays more will thrive more.

Vaibhav, at just 14 years and 33 days old, etched his name in cricket history by hitting the fastest century by an Indian in the IPL. His audacious innings of a 101 off just 38 balls against the Gujarat Titans showcased his remarkable talent, marking a milestone as the youngest T20 centurion.

The ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar, hosting over 6,000 athletes across 27 sports, promise to be a testament to India's burgeoning sporting culture. Modi underscored the significance of these Games in enhancing India's soft power and encouraged athletes to embody the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)