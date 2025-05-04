Bordeaux Shatters Toulouse's Champions Cup Dream, Reaches Final

Union Bordeaux-Begles delivered a commanding performance, defeating Toulouse 35-18 to break their two-year unbeaten streak in the Champions Cup at Matmut Atlantique.

Bordeaux's attacking prowess was on full display, with tries from Pete Samu, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Pierre Bochaton, and Ben Tameifuna, complemented by crucial points from Matthieu Jalibert and Maxime Lucu.

Toulouse, missing key players, managed tries from Dimitri Delibes and Pierre-Louis Barassi, but ultimately succumbed to Bordeaux, who advance to the final against Northampton Saints.

