Bordeaux Shatters Toulouse's Champions Cup Dream, Reaches Final

Union Bordeaux-Begles ended Toulouse’s 24-game unbeaten run in the Champions Cup with a decisive 35-18 victory, securing their first final appearance. Bordeaux's tries came from Samu, Bielle-Biarrey, Bochaton, and Tameifuna. Despite Toulouse's response, they fell short missing key players, with Bordeaux advancing to face Northampton Saints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:56 IST
Bordeaux Shatters Toulouse's Champions Cup Dream, Reaches Final
Union Bordeaux-Begles delivered a commanding performance, defeating Toulouse 35-18 to break their two-year unbeaten streak in the Champions Cup at Matmut Atlantique.

Bordeaux's attacking prowess was on full display, with tries from Pete Samu, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Pierre Bochaton, and Ben Tameifuna, complemented by crucial points from Matthieu Jalibert and Maxime Lucu.

Toulouse, missing key players, managed tries from Dimitri Delibes and Pierre-Louis Barassi, but ultimately succumbed to Bordeaux, who advance to the final against Northampton Saints.

