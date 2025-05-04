Tejal Shines: Maharashtra Dominates Khelo India Archery

Maharashtra's Tejal Rajendra Salve surged to the forefront at the Khelo India Youth Games Archery competition, finishing as the top qualifier in the girls' compound round with an impressive 697 points at Sandy's Compound Ground. Salve's stellar performance was a catalyst for her team, securing top ranks across multiple events, and she impressed yet again after her participation in the 2024 Asia Cup in South Korea. Her teammates Vaidehi Hirachandra Jadhav and Prithika followed closely in second and third places, respectively.

In the boys' recurve category, Andhra Pradesh's Kodandapani Thaurneesh Jathya led the pack with a score of 655, edging past Meghalaya's Devraj Mohapatra by two points. Despite a dip in his second-half performance, Kodandapani's strong first-round score kept him ahead. Dnyanesh Cherale from Maharashtra claimed the third position. Shubham Kumar of Bihar, last year's champion, faced a challenging day, but his history suggests he could turn his campaign around.

Meanwhile, in the girls' recurve event, Sharvari Somnath Shende of Maharashtra showcased her prowess by scoring 667, with Vaishnavi Baburao Pawar and Haryana's Annu trailing in second and third. For the boys' compound event, Maharashtra's Manav Ganeshrao Jadhav excelled with 713 points. In volleyball, Jammu and Kashmir triumphed over Uttarakhand, while Gujarat bested Kerala. Haryana's boys dominated in Kabaddi, but their female counterparts had a tough win against Punjab.

