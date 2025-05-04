Manchester United's Record Loss Amidst Europa League Push

Manchester United experienced a historic 16th Premier League defeat this season in a dramatic 4-3 clash against Brentford, while their attention is firmly set on the Europa League.

Under manager Ruben Amorim, United deployed its youngest lineup ever in the league, prioritizing the upcoming Europa League return match against Athletic Bilbao over their dismal league standing of 15th.

Meanwhile, Newcastle managed a last-minute 1-1 draw with Brighton, staying fourth in the league, but under threat from Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa in the battle for a top-five finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)