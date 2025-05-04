Left Menu

Manchester United's Record Loss Amidst Europa League Push

Manchester United recorded its 16th Premier League loss, while fielding its youngest-ever lineup as the focus remains on the Europa League. United sits 15th in the league but remains ahead in their Europa clash with Bilbao. Newcastle, chasing Champions League, drew 1-1 with Brighton.

Updated: 04-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:10 IST
Manchester United's Record Loss Amidst Europa League Push
Manchester United experienced a historic 16th Premier League defeat this season in a dramatic 4-3 clash against Brentford, while their attention is firmly set on the Europa League.

Under manager Ruben Amorim, United deployed its youngest lineup ever in the league, prioritizing the upcoming Europa League return match against Athletic Bilbao over their dismal league standing of 15th.

Meanwhile, Newcastle managed a last-minute 1-1 draw with Brighton, staying fourth in the league, but under threat from Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa in the battle for a top-five finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

