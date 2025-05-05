Marseille in Thrilling Clash for Champions League Spots
The race for Champions League spots in Ligue 1 is intense after Marseille's 1-1 draw with Lille. PSG is already champion, while Marseille aims to widen their lead ahead of Monaco. Lille, Nice, and Strasbourg are close behind. Lyon suffered a setback, losing 2-1 to Lens. PSG made changes for their match against Strasbourg.
The race for the remaining Champions League places behind Paris Saint-Germain remains wide open in the French league following Marseille's 1-1 draw with Lille on Sunday.
With two rounds of matches left and PSG already crowned champion, second-placed Marseille missed an opportunity to secure a three-point advantage over Monaco, following goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli's mistake in the 74th minute.
The league's top three teams qualify for the group stage of the Champions League, with the fourth team securing a spot in the qualifying rounds. Marseille holds a one-point lead over Monaco, which triumphed 3-1 at Saint-Etienne on Saturday, while a trio of teams—Nice, Lille, and Strasbourg—trail by just one point further back.
