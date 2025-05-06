Left Menu

Epic Victory: Suntory Sunbirds Soar to Historic SV.League Triumph

Suntory Sunbirds Osaka clinched the inaugural men's title in Japan's SV.League, led by former Olympic champion Dmitriy Muserskiy. The Sunbirds triumphed over Jtekt Stings Aichi in two straight games, marking a successful debut season for the ambitious league. Suntory's success was celebrated by nearly 10,000 fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-05-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 07:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a decisive display of athletic prowess, the Suntory Sunbirds Osaka emerged victorious in the inaugural men's title of Japan's SV.League. Former Olympic champion Dmitriy Muserskiy played a pivotal role in securing the win against Jtekt Stings Aichi, clinching the best-of-three game series 2-0.

The final game, held in front of an enthusiastic crowd of nearly 10,000, saw Muserskiy's service ace set the stage for victory. His Polish teammate, Aleksander Sliwka, expressed immense satisfaction with the season's outcome, highlighting the team's perseverance through challenging moments.

The SV.League, launched last year, aims to revolutionize global volleyball by attracting top-tier talent worldwide. Suntory Sunbirds' success and fan involvement hint at a promising future for the ambitious league, with plans to become the world's most popular volleyball league by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

