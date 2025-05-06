Revamping Malaysia's Soccer: Call for Financial Savvy Management
Malaysia's sports minister, Hannah Yeoh, urges soccer clubs to be managed by skilled financial and managerial experts to enhance investments and player welfare. The mismanagement resulting in financial issues is detrimental to attracting sponsors. Yeoh calls for an ecosystem overhaul and structured discussions for a sustainable league.
Malaysia's sports minister is urging a revamp in the management of the country's soccer clubs. Hannah Yeoh believes parties with genuine financial and managerial capabilities can boost investments and safeguard player welfare, according to state media on Tuesday.
Yeoh highlighted issues like salary mismanagement as detrimental to attracting sponsors, stating, "Football needs skilled leaders to ensure clubs run smoothly and players' welfare is prioritized." Yeoh insists that those lacking competence should allow others to take the reins.
Recent financial hardships have led to penalties and relegation. Yeoh calls for a comprehensive overhaul, emphasizing the need for structured stakeholder discussions to craft a sustainable soccer ecosystem in Malaysia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
