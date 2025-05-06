Revamping Malaysia's Soccer: Call for Financial Savvy Management

Malaysia's sports minister is urging a revamp in the management of the country's soccer clubs. Hannah Yeoh believes parties with genuine financial and managerial capabilities can boost investments and safeguard player welfare, according to state media on Tuesday.

Yeoh highlighted issues like salary mismanagement as detrimental to attracting sponsors, stating, "Football needs skilled leaders to ensure clubs run smoothly and players' welfare is prioritized." Yeoh insists that those lacking competence should allow others to take the reins.

Recent financial hardships have led to penalties and relegation. Yeoh calls for a comprehensive overhaul, emphasizing the need for structured stakeholder discussions to craft a sustainable soccer ecosystem in Malaysia.

