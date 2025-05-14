Cricket Chaos: Alyssa Healy's Harrowing Night amidst IPL Madness
Alyssa Healy recounts the chaotic night during an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals that was halted due to air raid sirens and a blackout following missile attacks in nearby regions. The incident forced players and families into a tense evacuation scenario before being transported to safety.
Amidst a thrilling IPL match in Dharamsala, chaos ensued as air raid sirens and a sudden blackout suspended the game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Australian team captain Alyssa Healy provides a firsthand account of the ensuing panic and evacuation from the stadium.
With Punjab leading at 122 for 1 and 10.1 overs, the floodlights failed, sparking initial confusion. Healy, wife of Delhi Capitals' pacer Mitchell Starc, initially dismissed concerns as a minor issue before realizing the urgency when evacuation alarms blared and security personnel urged immediate departure.
The gravity of the situation dawned on Healy and companions as they were hurried into a holding area amidst reports of missile attacks in nearby regions. The IPL was temporarily suspended and teams relocated to make way for increased security measures.
