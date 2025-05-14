Left Menu

Cricket Chaos: Alyssa Healy's Harrowing Night amidst IPL Madness

Alyssa Healy recounts the chaotic night during an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals that was halted due to air raid sirens and a blackout following missile attacks in nearby regions. The incident forced players and families into a tense evacuation scenario before being transported to safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:35 IST
Cricket Chaos: Alyssa Healy's Harrowing Night amidst IPL Madness
Alyssa Healy
  • Country:
  • Australia

Amidst a thrilling IPL match in Dharamsala, chaos ensued as air raid sirens and a sudden blackout suspended the game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Australian team captain Alyssa Healy provides a firsthand account of the ensuing panic and evacuation from the stadium.

With Punjab leading at 122 for 1 and 10.1 overs, the floodlights failed, sparking initial confusion. Healy, wife of Delhi Capitals' pacer Mitchell Starc, initially dismissed concerns as a minor issue before realizing the urgency when evacuation alarms blared and security personnel urged immediate departure.

The gravity of the situation dawned on Healy and companions as they were hurried into a holding area amidst reports of missile attacks in nearby regions. The IPL was temporarily suspended and teams relocated to make way for increased security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025