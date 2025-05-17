Left Menu

Kerala Secures Argentina's Football Visit Amid Sponsorship Hurdles

Kerala's Sports Minister dismissed rumors of the Argentina national football team canceling their visit, reaffirming Messi's team's friendly match in October. Despite media speculations, the delay in sponsorship payment was due to Reserve Bank clearances, now resolved, ensuring the match proceeds as planned.

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has refuted reports suggesting the Argentina national football team, led by Lionel Messi, may cancel their visit to the state. He confirmed the team will play a friendly match in October, as per the existing agreement with sponsors Reporter Broadcasting Company.

The minister acknowledged a delay in remitting the sponsorship payment was due to pending clearances from the Reserve Bank of India, which have now been obtained. All contractual obligations with the Argentina Football Association are being fulfilled, ensuring the friendly match remains on track.

Abdurahiman emphasized that the responsibility for facilitating the team's visit lies with the sponsors. He assured that the government would provide necessary clearances and security arrangements for the team's arrival, dismissing media narratives about contract breaches with Argentina.

