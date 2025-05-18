Olympic Star Alev Kelter Faces Suspension After Rugby Incident

United States Olympic rugby star Alev Kelter is on the brink of a suspension following a serious foul during a match against Australia. The incident occurred in the 79th minute when Kelter was issued a straight red card for stamping on an opponent's head.

Referee Aimee Barrett-Theron described Kelter's actions as "deliberate and very dangerous foul play," during the Pacific Four Series test. Despite the aggressive conduct, the Australian player Georgie Friedrichs was not seriously injured.

In response, U.S. team coach Sione Fukofuka extended an apology to the Australian side. This incident underscores rugby's intensified measures to safeguard players against head injuries. Kelter's hearing will proceed within 48 hours as per rugby regulations. Australia clinched the match with a 27-19 victory.

