Kerala Set to Welcome Lionel Messi: Minister Confirms Visit
Kerala's sports minister, V Abdurahiman, confirmed Lionel Messi's visit to the state, refuting social media speculations. The Argentine football star is expected to play a match in Kerala in October or November. The minister emphasized that there should be no doubts about Messi's visit, citing the fulfillment of sponsorship contracts.
Kerala's sports minister V Abdurahiman has confirmed that Argentine football legend Lionel Messi and his team will visit the state, expected to play a match in October or November. He dismissed ongoing speculations on social media as 'unnecessary discussions' and emphasized the certainty of the event.
In addressing the media, the minister described the speculation as unwarranted, urging the public to avoid creating controversies. He expressed pride in hosting Messi, asserting there should be no doubts about the visit, which holds significant importance for the region.
Earlier, Abdurahiman had denied media reports suggesting the Argentina team might pull out of the proposed event. He affirmed that the team will adhere to the visit, supported by commitments from the Reporter Broadcasting Company in accordance with their contract with the Argentina Football Association. An announcement on the match date is anticipated soon.
