Jannik Sinner: Resilient Return Amid Controversy

Jannik Sinner's impressive winning streak came to an unexpected halt as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Italian Open final, just ahead of the French Open. Despite this setback, the young tennis star's strong return from a three-month doping ban positions him as a key contender in Paris.

Sinner, 23, had been on a remarkable run, winning 26 consecutive matches and maintaining a record of claiming at least one set per match over 94 games. This run began in 2023 after a loss to Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals, underscoring his rapid ascent in the sport.

Following a doping settlement in February, where clostebol was found in his system due to massages, Sinner served a suspension. His comeback at the Italian Open showcased his resilience with wins over top contenders. Despite enduring foot pain, Sinner's performance hints at a promising future clash against Alcaraz at Roland Garros.

(With inputs from agencies.)