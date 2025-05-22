Left Menu

Visa Hurdles Cleared for Indian Athletes Heading to Asian Championships

Indian athletes participating in the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea have resolved their visa issues, ensuring timely arrival. The Athletics Federation of India appointed a 59-member team, excluding Neeraj Chopra, focused on other events. Preparations continue with expectations of winning up to 30 medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:25 IST
Visa Hurdles Cleared for Indian Athletes Heading to Asian Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian athletes set for the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea have overcome visa complications and are now scheduled to reach the host country on time, as confirmed by a top official of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday.

A 59-member team was announced, excluding Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, who is concentrating on the Diamond League Meetings and World Championships in September. Secretary General Sandeep Mehta revealed that visas were secured due to efforts from the Sports Ministry and the South Korean Embassy.

The athletes are expected to acclimatize with two to three days' grace before competition and aim for 25 to 30 medals. In a previous edition, India secured 27 medals, ranking third. The AFI has also entered men's and women's relay teams aiming for World Championships qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025