Visa Hurdles Cleared for Indian Athletes Heading to Asian Championships
Indian athletes participating in the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea have resolved their visa issues, ensuring timely arrival. The Athletics Federation of India appointed a 59-member team, excluding Neeraj Chopra, focused on other events. Preparations continue with expectations of winning up to 30 medals.
- Country:
- India
The Indian athletes set for the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea have overcome visa complications and are now scheduled to reach the host country on time, as confirmed by a top official of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday.
A 59-member team was announced, excluding Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, who is concentrating on the Diamond League Meetings and World Championships in September. Secretary General Sandeep Mehta revealed that visas were secured due to efforts from the Sports Ministry and the South Korean Embassy.
The athletes are expected to acclimatize with two to three days' grace before competition and aim for 25 to 30 medals. In a previous edition, India secured 27 medals, ranking third. The AFI has also entered men's and women's relay teams aiming for World Championships qualification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sindhi Leader Shafi Burfat Denounces Pakistan, Endorses India's Counter-Terrorism Efforts
Hafiz Saeed Challenges Conviction in Lahore Court
Neeraj Chopra Set for Golden Spike 2025: A Historic Athletic Duel in Czech Republic
Neeraj Chopra Classic Postponed Amid Rising Tensions
Neeraj Chopra Postpones Javelin Event Amid India-Pakistan Tensions