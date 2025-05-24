Dramatic Solo Victory: Kasper Asgreen Shines in Giro d'Italia Stage 14

In a captivating turn of events during the Giro d'Italia, Denmark's Kasper Asgreen (EF Education-EasyPost) astutely capitalized on a crash within the chasing peloton to clinch an impressive solo victory in stage 14 on Saturday.

Emerging as part of an early breakaway group, Asgreen seized the moment after a collision disrupted the peloton's momentum, allowing him to power ahead in the final kilometres. His determination and strategic prowess kept him ahead of the chasing pack, securing his triumph.

Meanwhile, the race from Treviso to Nova Gorica in Slovenia featured a spirited contest for second place, with Australia's Kaden Groves (Alpecin–Deceuninck) narrowly defeating Dutchman Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) in a thrilling sprint finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)