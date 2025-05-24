Left Menu

Dramatic Solo Victory: Kasper Asgreen Shines in Giro d'Italia Stage 14

Kasper Asgreen claimed a decisive solo victory in stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia after taking advantage of a crash that disrupted the peloton. Asgreen's impressive ride saw him break away from competitors, securing a win and extending Isaac del Toro's overall lead in a thrilling cycling feat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:59 IST
Dramatic Solo Victory: Kasper Asgreen Shines in Giro d'Italia Stage 14

In a captivating turn of events during the Giro d'Italia, Denmark's Kasper Asgreen (EF Education-EasyPost) astutely capitalized on a crash within the chasing peloton to clinch an impressive solo victory in stage 14 on Saturday.

Emerging as part of an early breakaway group, Asgreen seized the moment after a collision disrupted the peloton's momentum, allowing him to power ahead in the final kilometres. His determination and strategic prowess kept him ahead of the chasing pack, securing his triumph.

Meanwhile, the race from Treviso to Nova Gorica in Slovenia featured a spirited contest for second place, with Australia's Kaden Groves (Alpecin–Deceuninck) narrowly defeating Dutchman Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) in a thrilling sprint finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025