Punjab Kings' Playoff Triumph: Unfinished Business Awaits

Punjab Kings reached the IPL playoffs for the first time in 11 years under coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer. They secured a top-two finish with nine wins in 14 matches. Ponting urged focus, emphasizing they haven't achieved their ultimate goal yet, while Iyer credited team unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:45 IST
Under the leadership of coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings have clinched a spot in the Indian Premier League playoffs for the first time in 11 years. The team's remarkable performance this season includes a top-two finish following nine victories in 14 matches.

Despite this achievement, Ponting remains cautious, reminding his players that the ultimate goal is still ahead. "It's a great achievement till now but really, if you look back, we haven't achieved anything yet," Ponting stated post their match against Mumbai Indians.

Shreyas Iyer, reflecting on the team's success, credited the harmonious atmosphere in the dressing room. "The dressing room has been top notch right from game one," Iyer noted, emphasizing the significance of maintaining strong relationships even in challenging times.

