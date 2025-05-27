Delhi's Dramatic Comeback: Triumph in U-20 National Football Championship

In a gripping finale, Delhi turned the tables on Mizoram, winning 4-2 in extra time to clinch the Men's U-20 National Football Championship title Tuesday. Despite trailing by two goals at halftime, Delhi's resilience saw them emerge victorious in a fiercely contested match marred by numerous expulsions.

The hero of this hard-fought encounter was Super-sub Laishram Rahul Meitei, who netted twice including a decisive strike in extra time. Arya Kashyap and Prashan Jajo also found the back of the net for Delhi, completing an unforgettable comeback after being down 0-2 at halftime.

The match witnessed contrasting halves, with Mizoram dominating early but ultimately succumbing to Delhi's relentless second-half assault. The victory added to Delhi's football accolades, following their previous triumph over Karnataka in the 2024 championship final decided by penalties.