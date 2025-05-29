Hasan Ali Stars in Pakistan's 37-Run Triumph Against Bangladesh
Hasan Ali's stellar bowling, claiming 5 for 30, and Shadab Khan's all-round effort led Pakistan to a 37-run victory against Bangladesh in the T20I series opener in Lahore. Pakistan set a target of 202, dismissing Bangladesh for 164 with strategic bowling and powerful hitting.
In a commanding performance, Hasan Ali delivered career-best bowling figures of 5 for 30, while Shadab Khan significantly contributed with both bat and ball, leading Pakistan to a 37-run victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I match of the series in Lahore.
Set a challenging target of 202 runs, Bangladesh struggled against Pakistan's bowling attack. Hasan Ali's early breakthroughs and constant pressure restricted Bangladesh, despite a 63-run partnership for the third wicket by Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy, with Bangladesh falling well short at 164.
Earlier, Pakistan's innings saw substantial contributions from Salman Agha and Shadab Khan, reaching 201/7. Their disciplined batting and strategic acceleration in the final overs set a formidable target, leaving Bangladesh an uphill battle that they couldn't overcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
