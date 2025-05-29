Left Menu

Hasan Ali Stars in Pakistan's 37-Run Triumph Against Bangladesh

Hasan Ali's stellar bowling, claiming 5 for 30, and Shadab Khan's all-round effort led Pakistan to a 37-run victory against Bangladesh in the T20I series opener in Lahore. Pakistan set a target of 202, dismissing Bangladesh for 164 with strategic bowling and powerful hitting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:16 IST
Hasan Ali Stars in Pakistan's 37-Run Triumph Against Bangladesh
Hasan Ali (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a commanding performance, Hasan Ali delivered career-best bowling figures of 5 for 30, while Shadab Khan significantly contributed with both bat and ball, leading Pakistan to a 37-run victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I match of the series in Lahore.

Set a challenging target of 202 runs, Bangladesh struggled against Pakistan's bowling attack. Hasan Ali's early breakthroughs and constant pressure restricted Bangladesh, despite a 63-run partnership for the third wicket by Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy, with Bangladesh falling well short at 164.

Earlier, Pakistan's innings saw substantial contributions from Salman Agha and Shadab Khan, reaching 201/7. Their disciplined batting and strategic acceleration in the final overs set a formidable target, leaving Bangladesh an uphill battle that they couldn't overcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025