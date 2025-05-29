Heather Knight's Injury Sidelines England's Cricket Star
England cricketer Heather Knight has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury. The injury, which will keep her out of the home summer programme and The Hundred, may heal in time for the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup. Knight's previous performance led to a 3-0 series win against West Indies.
England's cricket sensation, Heather Knight, has been excluded from this summer's schedule due to a hamstring injury. The cricket board remains hopeful for her return by the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup in India.
Knight, whose unbeaten 66 helped secure a 3-0 sweep over West Indies, displayed discomfort and abstained from fielding in the match's second innings.
Following an MRI, it was confirmed that Knight has sustained a significant tendon injury to her right hamstring, ruling her out of domestic cricket and The Hundred in 2025. Further evaluations will determine her path to recovery as she aims for a World Cup return.
