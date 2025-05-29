Heather Knight's Injury Sidelines England's Cricket Star

England's cricket sensation, Heather Knight, has been excluded from this summer's schedule due to a hamstring injury. The cricket board remains hopeful for her return by the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup in India.

Knight, whose unbeaten 66 helped secure a 3-0 sweep over West Indies, displayed discomfort and abstained from fielding in the match's second innings.

Following an MRI, it was confirmed that Knight has sustained a significant tendon injury to her right hamstring, ruling her out of domestic cricket and The Hundred in 2025. Further evaluations will determine her path to recovery as she aims for a World Cup return.