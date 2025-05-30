Viral Rugby Tackle Challenge Sparks Outrage in New Zealand

The viral 'run it straight' rugby tackle challenge has drawn criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and other authorities after 19-year-old Ryan Satterthwaite tragically died from a head injury while participating. Luxon emphasized the critical need for personal responsibility in avoiding such dangerous activities.

Authorities throughout New Zealand, including police and the medical community, have unequivocally advised against the challenge, which involves competitors attempting to emulate rugby-style collisions on a grass strip for cash prizes. Luxon urged adults promoting this activity on social media to halt their efforts immediately.

In a statement, New Zealand Rugby extended condolences to Satterthwaite's family and highlighted the initiative to minimize head injuries in rugby. They encouraged those interested in contact sports to join formal teams, ensuring training in safe environments to prevent serious injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)