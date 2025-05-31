Inter Kashi's Legal Quest Continues Amidst I-League Turf War

Inter Kashi, an I-League club, received a setback as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) upheld appeals challenging its player registration, altering the league's standings dramatically.

The AIFF's decision now leads Inter Kashi to pursue arbitration at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) once more in a bid to contest the ruling. This decision paves the way for Churchill Brothers to clinch the championship with an 'unassailable' lead.

In another development, AIFF unveiled changes to player welfare regulations, focusing on women's football and introducing reforms to ensure inclusivity and youth safeguarding in compliance with FIFA standards.

