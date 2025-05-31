Left Menu

Proteas Ready for Ultimate Test After Clash with Zimbabwe

South Africa and Zimbabwe will face off in a four-day warm-up cricket match in Sussex, England, from June 3. This game is crucial for South Africa ahead of their World Test Championship Grand Finale against Australia. Zimbabwe recently played a memorable historic Test against England, marking their return to English cricketing grounds.

31-05-2025
South Africa Test team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
South Africa is set to engage in a four-day warm-up cricket match against Zimbabwe at the Arundel Castle Cricket Ground, Sussex, England, starting June 3, according to the ICC official website. This encounter is pivotal for the Proteas, as they prepare for the significant World Test Championship Final at the Oval against Australia, commencing on June 11.

The South African team was last seen in Test cricket during a 2-0 series triumph against Pakistan at home in January 2025. This upcoming match against Zimbabwe provides a vital opportunity for the team to re-adapt to red-ball cricket ahead of the Ultimate Test. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe arrives after a notable Test match against England at Trent Bridge, their first in England after two decades. Despite a loss by an innings and 45 runs, the Zimbabwean side captured remarkable moments, highlighted by Brian Bennett's impressive century in the initial innings.

Despite the absence of key players Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani, and Richard Ngarava, Zimbabwe is expected to field a robust team featuring Sean Williams, Bennett, Victor Nyauchi, Clive Madande, and Craig Ervine. South Africa's squad for the WTC 2025 Final includes Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, and other stellar players ready for the challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)





  

