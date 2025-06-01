Paris Saint-Germain's emergence as the premier force in European soccer was solidified with their emphatic Champions League victory. The 5-0 win against Inter Milan didn't just deliver PSG's coveted trophy; it set a new standard in the competition's history.

Led by manager Luis Enrique, PSG is not resting on their laurels. Enrique, instrumental in their success, is eager to steer the club through a new era of football domination, with the Club World Cup next on their agenda.

PSG's squad, brimming with young talent and spearheaded by coach Enrique, intends to redefine European soccer. Their strategic acquisitions, like Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, underscore Qatar's backing and PSG's long-term ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)