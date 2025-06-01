Left Menu

PSG's Historic Champions League Triumph Marks New Era

Paris Saint-Germain clinched their first-ever UEFA Champions League title, defeating Inter Milan with a record-breaking 5-0 scoreline. The victory marked a historic moment for the club, symbolizing their rise to the top of European soccer. Under Luis Enrique, PSG aims to continue their dominance, building on their youthful talent.

Updated: 01-06-2025 15:02 IST
Paris Saint-Germain's emergence as the premier force in European soccer was solidified with their emphatic Champions League victory. The 5-0 win against Inter Milan didn't just deliver PSG's coveted trophy; it set a new standard in the competition's history.

Led by manager Luis Enrique, PSG is not resting on their laurels. Enrique, instrumental in their success, is eager to steer the club through a new era of football domination, with the Club World Cup next on their agenda.

PSG's squad, brimming with young talent and spearheaded by coach Enrique, intends to redefine European soccer. Their strategic acquisitions, like Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, underscore Qatar's backing and PSG's long-term ambitions.

