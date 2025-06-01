Left Menu

Manchester United Secures Matheus Cunha with $84 Million Deal

Manchester United announced the signing of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The transfer involves a five-year contract with an optional extension, costing around 62.5 million pounds. Cunha's performance includes 33 goals and 15 assists for Wolves in 90 matches, making him a significant addition.

Manchester United has successfully negotiated a pivotal transfer, securing Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The five-year deal is confirmed with a clause to extend, if necessary. The transaction, costing approximately 62.5 million pounds, emphasizes United's strategy to strengthen their attacking lineup.

Cunha's track record speaks volumes, having netted 33 goals and assisted 15 in 90 appearances for Wolves, demonstrating his potential to enhance United's offensive play significantly. This season alone, Cunha has contributed 15 goals, indicating his value and prowess in the forward position.

The agreement between the Premier League clubs underscores Cunha's bright future at Old Trafford, pending visa and registration approvals. This dynamic acquisition could bolster Manchester United's prospects, promising exciting developments in the upcoming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

