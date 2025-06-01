Left Menu

Piastri Triumphs in Dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri clinched victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, leading a McLaren one-two finish with Lando Norris. Max Verstappen, who faced penalties after multiple collisions, fell to 10th. With Ferrari's Charles Leclerc securing third, McLaren's championship lead stretches to 10 points. Mercedes' Nico Rosberg criticized Verstappen's actions.

Updated: 01-06-2025 22:08 IST
Oscar Piastri emerged victorious at the Spanish Grand Prix, marking his fifth win in nine races this season. Piastri led a McLaren one-two finish with teammate Lando Norris, expanding McLaren's championship lead to 10 points over competitors.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed third after a late-race pass on Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who was relegated to 10th due to a post-race penalty following several collisions. Mercedes' Nico Rosberg suggested a harsher penalty for the Dutchman.

Meanwhile, Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg finished fifth, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, with significant strategic maneuvering influencing the race's outcome. The rivals continue battling intensely as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

