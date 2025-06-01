Piastri Triumphs in Dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri emerged victorious at the Spanish Grand Prix, marking his fifth win in nine races this season. Piastri led a McLaren one-two finish with teammate Lando Norris, expanding McLaren's championship lead to 10 points over competitors.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed third after a late-race pass on Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who was relegated to 10th due to a post-race penalty following several collisions. Mercedes' Nico Rosberg suggested a harsher penalty for the Dutchman.

Meanwhile, Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg finished fifth, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, with significant strategic maneuvering influencing the race's outcome. The rivals continue battling intensely as the season progresses.

