Left Menu

Cricket Controversy: Political Battlefield Between Kolkata and Gujarat

The West Bengal government criticized the BCCI's decision to move the IPL playoffs and final from Kolkata to Gujarat, suggesting political motives were involved. State Sports Minister Aroop Biswas claimed the decision disregarded the weather forecast's accuracy to favor Gujarat over Kolkata, alleging an agenda to sideline Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 00:25 IST
Cricket Controversy: Political Battlefield Between Kolkata and Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to shift the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff and final matches from Kolkata to Gujarat, suggesting that political motives were at play.

State Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, in a statement, argued that despite the BCCI presenting satellite data predicting rain in Kolkata, the decision to relocate the matches may have been politically motivated, sidelining Bengal's sporting spirit.

Biswas emphasized that cricket enthusiasts in Kolkata have been unjustly deprived of witnessing the significant event at Eden Gardens. He questioned the meteorological forecasts' reliability, alleging a deliberate agenda against West Bengal in favor of Gujarat.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025