Cricket Controversy: Political Battlefield Between Kolkata and Gujarat
The West Bengal government criticized the BCCI's decision to move the IPL playoffs and final from Kolkata to Gujarat, suggesting political motives were involved. State Sports Minister Aroop Biswas claimed the decision disregarded the weather forecast's accuracy to favor Gujarat over Kolkata, alleging an agenda to sideline Bengal.
The West Bengal government has lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to shift the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff and final matches from Kolkata to Gujarat, suggesting that political motives were at play.
State Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, in a statement, argued that despite the BCCI presenting satellite data predicting rain in Kolkata, the decision to relocate the matches may have been politically motivated, sidelining Bengal's sporting spirit.
Biswas emphasized that cricket enthusiasts in Kolkata have been unjustly deprived of witnessing the significant event at Eden Gardens. He questioned the meteorological forecasts' reliability, alleging a deliberate agenda against West Bengal in favor of Gujarat.
