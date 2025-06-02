Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings to IPL Final Glory
Shreyas Iyer's brilliant 87 not out helped Punjab Kings defeat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the IPL second qualifier. Despite delays due to rain, Punjab chased a target of 204, reaching the final for the first time in 11 years where they will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Shreyas Iyer delivered a stellar performance for Punjab Kings, guiding them to a thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians in the second IPL qualifier on Sunday. His innings, an unbeaten 87 off just 41 deliveries, was crucial in securing their place in the final.
The match saw a delayed start due to rain but retained all its overs, concluding in the early hours of the morning. Punjab Kings, having chosen to field first after winning the toss, successfully chased down the target of 204.
This victory sends Punjab to the IPL final for the first time in 11 years, where they will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru, ensuring a new champion for this season.
