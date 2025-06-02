Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings to IPL Final Glory

Shreyas Iyer's brilliant 87 not out helped Punjab Kings defeat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the IPL second qualifier. Despite delays due to rain, Punjab chased a target of 204, reaching the final for the first time in 11 years where they will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-06-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 01:53 IST
Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings to IPL Final Glory
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

Shreyas Iyer delivered a stellar performance for Punjab Kings, guiding them to a thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians in the second IPL qualifier on Sunday. His innings, an unbeaten 87 off just 41 deliveries, was crucial in securing their place in the final.

The match saw a delayed start due to rain but retained all its overs, concluding in the early hours of the morning. Punjab Kings, having chosen to field first after winning the toss, successfully chased down the target of 204.

This victory sends Punjab to the IPL final for the first time in 11 years, where they will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru, ensuring a new champion for this season.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025