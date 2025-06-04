Tragedy Strikes RCB Victory Celebrations in Bengaluru
A tragic stampede occurred outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, following Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations, resulting in 11 deaths and 33 injuries. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief and offered condolences to the affected families, while also wishing for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a stampede erupted during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL win, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries.
The incident, which occurred outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, claimed 11 lives and injured 33 individuals, causing a shadow over what was meant to be a joyous occasion.
Expressing his condolences, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren voiced his grief on social media, offering support to the bereaved families and wishing a swift recovery for those injured during the celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stampede
- Bengaluru
- RCB
- IPL
- Hemant Soren
- victory
- celebrations
- Chinnaswamy Stadium
- injuries
- deaths
Advertisement