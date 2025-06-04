Tragedy Strikes RCB Victory Celebrations in Bengaluru

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede erupted during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL win, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries.

The incident, which occurred outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, claimed 11 lives and injured 33 individuals, causing a shadow over what was meant to be a joyous occasion.

Expressing his condolences, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren voiced his grief on social media, offering support to the bereaved families and wishing a swift recovery for those injured during the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)